Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,561 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

