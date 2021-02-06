Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

