Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PTC by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.73 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $142.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.31, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,206. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

