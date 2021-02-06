Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.