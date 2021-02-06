Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading Down 10%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) shares dropped 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Rubis alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, fertilizers, molasses, and edible oils; and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products, such as butane, propane, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, etc.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.