Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.01168201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.06402814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00050775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.