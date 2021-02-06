Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $1.05 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.