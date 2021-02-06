Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $16,585,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 111,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.