Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 29.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 17.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.