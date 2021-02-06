Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $874.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $242,175.77 and approximately $874.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,495.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.98 or 0.04160952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.67 or 0.00394295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.34 or 0.01166424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00469481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00384520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00240244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00021404 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,267,684 coins and its circulating supply is 27,150,372 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

