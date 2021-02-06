S.A. Mason LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,918,000.

VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $217.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

