S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 750 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

