Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.78. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 462,118 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBB shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$900.06 million and a PE ratio of -197.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

