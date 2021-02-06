Sabine Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $31.59 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.92% and a return on equity of 727.74%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.