SAFE DEAL Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77,839.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $640,711.40 and $77,839.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00009116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00181232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00073064 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00042863 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

