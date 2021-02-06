SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Hits $580,348.65

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $580,348.65 and approximately $82,648.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00008594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00181803 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063524 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00231249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048168 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

