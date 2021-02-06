Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $5.40 million and $823,050.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00376655 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

