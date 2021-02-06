Safe Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $110,543.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001115 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

