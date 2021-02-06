Safe Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $92,083.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001122 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

