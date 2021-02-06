SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Up 53.9% Over Last Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $81,930.11 and $1.63 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001371 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

