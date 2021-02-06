SafeInsure One Day Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $553,143.29 and approximately $1.53 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 201.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,238,338 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

