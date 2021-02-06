SafeInsure (SINS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 227% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $582,450.22 and approximately $1.57 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,234,963 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

