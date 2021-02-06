Safestay plc (SSTY.L) (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.55

Safestay plc (SSTY.L) (LON:SSTY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and traded as high as $18.50. Safestay plc (SSTY.L) shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 2,432 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Safestay plc (SSTY.L) (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay plc (SSTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay plc (SSTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.