Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.38 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $9,623.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

SFT is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.