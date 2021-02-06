Sakura Bloom Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $377,500.60 and $35,425.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00387632 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.