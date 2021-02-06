SALT Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $95,726.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005762 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.