Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) vs. ENI (NYSE:E) Financial Analysis

ENI (NYSE:E) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ENI has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ENI and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22% Sanchez Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $79.58 billion 0.47 $165.76 million $1.79 11.56 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ENI and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 6 3 2 0 1.64 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; generates and sells electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the petrochemicals business; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

