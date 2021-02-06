Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 355,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

