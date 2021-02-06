Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sanne Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson bought 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 563 ($7.36) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 585.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.54. The firm has a market cap of £829.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740.50 ($9.67).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.