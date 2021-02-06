Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $48.21. 4,321,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,922. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

