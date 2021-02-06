Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. 908,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

