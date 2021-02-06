Savills plc (SVS.L) (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $892.86

Savills plc (SVS.L) (LON:SVS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $892.86 and traded as high as $1,137.00. Savills plc (SVS.L) shares last traded at $1,135.00, with a volume of 302,954 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,019.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 892.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70.

Savills plc (SVS.L) Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

