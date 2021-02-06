SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.44.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $273.86 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,825.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.32.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

