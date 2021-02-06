Scala (XLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,324.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Scala has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $6,324.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00181232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00073064 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 13,503,307,608 coins and its circulating supply is 9,703,307,608 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

