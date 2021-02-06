Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

