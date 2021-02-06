Schwab Charitable Fund Has $5.75 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

