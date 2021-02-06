Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.32% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 133,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.43 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

