Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 5.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 133,380 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 362,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,577,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

