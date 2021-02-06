Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,444 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.38 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

