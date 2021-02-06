Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Callan Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 16.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $80,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $95.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

