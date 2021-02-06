Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,954,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,391,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $134.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $135.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
