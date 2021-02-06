Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $134.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $135.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.