Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,806 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $135.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

