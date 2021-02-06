Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SCHA opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $99.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

