Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.05

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and traded as high as $49.00. Science in Sport shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 203,355 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £64.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.39.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

