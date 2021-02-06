Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SALT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

SALT stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

