ScPrime Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $45,359.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,266,106 coins and its circulating supply is 32,582,495 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.