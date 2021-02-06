Scry.info Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $61,416.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.01215374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.66 or 0.06531689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00052587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005764 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

