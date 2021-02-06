Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $173,656.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,764,711 coins and its circulating supply is 15,964,711 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.