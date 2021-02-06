Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

SGEN stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

